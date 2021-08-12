Jamie Spears stepping down as Britney's conservator - report

Photo: All rights reserved. Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as his daughter Britney's estate conservator.



The shocking move comes as the Toxic singer fights to remove her father from the controlling role he has held for 13 years, with her new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, maintaining his presence is causing his client anxiety and sleepless nights.



In new legal documents, Jamie's lawyer reveals his client is tired of being the "unremitting target of unjustified attacks" from Britney's supporters and members of his own family and now he wants to work with lawmakers on an exit strategy.



Papers being filed by his lawyer - and obtained by TMZ - read: "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests.



"Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."



The lawyer adds: "Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests."



Recalling the problems Britney was facing when Jamie took over as her conservator in 2008, the lawyer continues: "Not only was she suffering mentally and emotionally, she was also being manipulated by predators and in financial distress. Mr. Spears came to his daughter's rescue to protect her."



Rosengart has responded to the news by telling the outlet: "We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others...



"We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately."



Back in June, when Britney first testified against her father, she said her conservatorship had left her "traumatized" and "depressed", and she called for her father to be jailed.



"They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist... I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," she told the court. "I don't feel like I can live a full life... I need your help. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management... they should be in jail."