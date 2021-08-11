177398
Entertainment  

Kim Kardashian keen to enforce stricter rules with her four kids

Kim trying to be 'stricter'

WENN - | Story: 342563

Kim Kardashian is trying to be "stricter" with her children.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has admitted she's too soft on her four children North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - whom she has with her estranged husband Kanye West - and usually gives into them when they ask for something.

But speaking to September's Parent magazine, she insisted she's determined to lay down some ground rules now that they are getting older.

"When my kids want something, typically candy, they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me," said Kim. "I usually give in and give them what they want.

"I'm naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting. I don't get super stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age five and under running around."

And the businesswoman loves that her children share such a strong bond because it reminds her of growing up with her own siblings.

She explained: "They get along so well and have so much love for each other. It reminds me of growing up with Kourtney, Khloe and Rob. There's something so special about having a big family, and I'm happy my babies get that experience the way I did.

"It's so amazing to watch my kids grow and develop into their own people. I get the kids outside as much as possible, and I'm good at creating activities for them. They're always playing sports or working on projects."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Using your dog’s favorite words while on a fake phone call

Must Watch
It’s pretty clear that Moose loves his grandma! What a priceless reaction!
Weird Wednesday- August 11, 2021
Galleries
This gallery is weird, brace yourselves.
Weird Wednesday- August 11, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Beyonce launches hemp farm
Showbiz
Beyonce is set to become a hemp farmer after using cannabidiol...


176459
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


177766
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
177917



177848
176498