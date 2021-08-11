178576
Justin Bieber tops MTV Video Music Awards nominations

Justin Bieber leads all nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer, who is currently at the top of the U.S. pop charts with Stay, has landed seven nods, including Artist of the Year - one more than Megan Thee Stallion.

Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo have each scored five mentions.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP will compete for the night's top prize, Video of the Year, along with Popstar by DJ Khaled featuring Drake, Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA, Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, Lil Nas X's Montero (Call Me By Your Name), and Save Your Tears by The Weeknd.

Meanwhile, Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are up for Artist of the Year against Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift.

The awards will be handed out on 12 September (21) at the Barclays Center in New York City.

