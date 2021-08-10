Tom Hanks' son refusing to get COVID vaccination, despite his parents' battle with virus

Photo: All rights reserved. 26th Annual SAG Awards Arrivals 2019 held at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles California.

Photo: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son is refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 even though his folks were hit hard by the virus last year (20).



Tom and Rita were among the first celebrities to contract the coronavirus in March, 2020 but rapper Chet Hanks insists he doesn't want anyone "sticking" him with a "needle" and has no plans to join the millions who have been immunised.



In a video posted on his Instagram account, Chet initially appears to be urging his followers to get vaccinated, before yelling, "Psych" and swiftly changing his stance.



"I've been on the fence about this for a while, that's why I never spoke on it, but with the amount of people I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it's important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should," he began his message.



"It's really important that we all do this. I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing - PSYCH! B**ch! If it ain't broke don't fix it! I never had COVID. Y'ain't sticking me with that motherf**king needle (sic)!"



Chet went on to brand the virus the "motherf**king flu", told Americans to "get over it", and suggested those who are at high risk should simply "stay inside", so others can get on with leading a normal life.



He said, "Why are we working around ya'll? If you're in danger, stay your a** inside. I'm tired of wearing a motherf**king mask (sic)."



Earlier this year, his mother urged people to get vaccinated as she marked the one year anniversary since she and her husband contracted COVID-19 in Australia.



"One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19," she said. "I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus. I'm hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine."