177685
Entertainment  

Tom Hanks' son refusing to get COVID vaccination, despite his parents' battle with virus

Chet Hanks refuses vaccine

WENN - | Story: 342485

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son is refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 even though his folks were hit hard by the virus last year (20).

Tom and Rita were among the first celebrities to contract the coronavirus in March, 2020 but rapper Chet Hanks insists he doesn't want anyone "sticking" him with a "needle" and has no plans to join the millions who have been immunised.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Chet initially appears to be urging his followers to get vaccinated, before yelling, "Psych" and swiftly changing his stance.

"I've been on the fence about this for a while, that's why I never spoke on it, but with the amount of people I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it's important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should," he began his message.

"It's really important that we all do this. I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing - PSYCH! B**ch! If it ain't broke don't fix it! I never had COVID. Y'ain't sticking me with that motherf**king needle (sic)!"

Chet went on to brand the virus the "motherf**king flu", told Americans to "get over it", and suggested those who are at high risk should simply "stay inside", so others can get on with leading a normal life.

He said, "Why are we working around ya'll? If you're in danger, stay your a** inside. I'm tired of wearing a motherf**king mask (sic)."

Earlier this year, his mother urged people to get vaccinated as she marked the one year anniversary since she and her husband contracted COVID-19 in Australia.

"One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19," she said. "I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus. I'm hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Fake brands

Galleries
These fake brands didn’t quite hit the mark.
Fake brands (2)
Galleries
Kurt Cobain’s Seattle home sells for $7 million
Showbiz
The Seattle, Washington home in which Kurt Cobain took his own...
Tuesday Meme Dump- August 10, 2021
Galleries
Random funny memes, coming in hot.


167328
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
178499


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


175825
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



177848
176146