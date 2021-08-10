177398
Entertainment  

Matt Goss teases new solo music after wiping Instagram account

Matt Goss teases new solo

WENN - | Story: 342461

Bros star Matt Goss appears to have new music coming after wiping his Instagram feed and sharing a series of cryptic teasers.

It's been eight years since the singer released his latest album, the swing collection Life You Imagine, and on Tuesday (10Aug21) he posted a bunch of clues pointing towards a new record.

Matt, who along with twin brother Luke scored massive hits in the late 1980s including When Will I Be Famous? and I Owe You Nothing, appeared to confirm an August 20 release for his latest track.

"Finally," he wrote alongside a post featuring the date, while he also shared a new promo shot of himself with the teaser, "Are you ready?"

Another grid post reads, "I don't want to lie but sometimes I have to," with a caption adding: "I'll explain."

While Matt's new project appears to be a solo venture, last year Luke announced the duo was working on its first album together in three decades.

"Bros is back in the sense that we're planning the new album," he confirmed. "We're coming up with our individual songs that we're going to mush together.

"The definitive Bros album is coming up."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Tuesday Meme Dump- August 10, 2021

Galleries
Random funny memes, coming in hot.
Tuesday Meme Dump- August 10, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Man and horse shake off the morning
Must Watch
“Every morning this is the routine between her and I.
Bam Margera sues Jackass
Showbiz
Bam Margera is suing Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jeffrey...


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
167328


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
177916



178229