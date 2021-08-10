Matt Goss teases new solo music after wiping Instagram account

Photo: All rights reserved. Bros perform live on stage at the Botanic Gardens in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Bros star Matt Goss appears to have new music coming after wiping his Instagram feed and sharing a series of cryptic teasers.



It's been eight years since the singer released his latest album, the swing collection Life You Imagine, and on Tuesday (10Aug21) he posted a bunch of clues pointing towards a new record.



Matt, who along with twin brother Luke scored massive hits in the late 1980s including When Will I Be Famous? and I Owe You Nothing, appeared to confirm an August 20 release for his latest track.



"Finally," he wrote alongside a post featuring the date, while he also shared a new promo shot of himself with the teaser, "Are you ready?"



Another grid post reads, "I don't want to lie but sometimes I have to," with a caption adding: "I'll explain."



While Matt's new project appears to be a solo venture, last year Luke announced the duo was working on its first album together in three decades.



"Bros is back in the sense that we're planning the new album," he confirmed. "We're coming up with our individual songs that we're going to mush together.



"The definitive Bros album is coming up."