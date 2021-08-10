Beyonce hopes new music helps fans 'escape in any way possible'

Photo: All rights reserved. Beyonce, Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson perform during the Pepsi Halftime show at Super Bowl 50 held at Levi's Stadium

Photo: WENN.com

Beyonce has confirmed new music is on the way.



The Formation star revealed during an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine that she's "been in the studio for a year and a half" working on new tunes.



"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," she teased.



"I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."



Explaining her creative process, Beyonce continued: "Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.



"Still, there's nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old."



The Hold Up star, who recently told Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams she's been "cooking" tracks during lockdown, added: "Yes, the music is coming!"