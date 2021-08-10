178792
Kurt Cobain's Seattle home sells for $7 million

The Seattle, Washington home in which Kurt Cobain took his own life has a new owner.

The Nirvana frontman and his wife Courtney Love bought the home in the Denny-Blaine neighborhood in 1994, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April that year, aged 27.

Love sold the 117-year-old house to Seattle businessman Mr. Euyang Walter, Jr. in 1997, and he lived there with his family until 2019, when he listed the property for sale for $7.5 million .

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, the house - described as "a perfectly maintained home of extraordinary presence situated upon a beautiful, park-like lot in the heart of Denny-Blaine" - sold on 24 August, 2020, for $7.1 million " $450,000 less than the asking price.

The new owner purchased the home under the name LLC, CSK Washington Investments, the outlet added.

Nirvana fans have often made pilgrimages to the house, although high fences mean it's impossible to approach the property. Instead, many visit nearby Viretta Park to pay tribute to the late star - where they scrawl lyrics and place candles and flowers to honor the rocker.

