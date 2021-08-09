Tiger King star Joe Exotic fears cancer has spread

Photo: All rights reserved. ***CPS ONLY***NOT FOR SALE*** Tiger King

Tiger King star Joe Exotic believes his prostate cancer has spread, but has been waiting for crucial medical tests since last year.



The former zoo owner fears the disease may have spread to his stomach and pelvis, and if that's the case and the cancer is now stage three or stage four, he'd rather "let it take" him.



On Monday, Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, told British outlet The Sun, "I have been waiting for a colonoscopy and endoscopy since October. Medical treatment in a prison is worse than at any humane society for dogs."



However, he did receive a CT scan last week and doctors told him the news wasn't good.



"They are concerned it (cancer) is in my stomach and pelvis. I have not had any treatment or anything since May. I puke when I pee, the pain is that bad. I'm losing weight all the time and the pain in my hip and pelvis hurts. I limp to walk. And my stomach has hurt for over a year."



Joe, who was the subject of 2020 hit Netflix series Tiger King, is serving a 22 -year prison sentence in Fort Worth, Texas. In 2019, he was convicted of 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire in his alleged plot to kill Big Cat Rescue owner, Carole Baskin.



He still hopes to undergo several diagnostic tests, but if things look hopeless, he told The Sun, "I am going to let it take me."



Joe also railed against the American criminal justice system over lack of medical treatment for prisoners.



"This is crazy how they put people in here and just let you die. The things that I've seen and the dead people I've seen wheeled out of here is outrageous and it's time that our president and our politicians hear the truth."