Britney Spears' lawyer fails to convince judge to move up conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' request to bring her next conservatorship hearing forward has been denied by a judge.

The singer wanted another court face-off with her father, Jamie, later this month (Aug21), as she battles to have him removed as her conservator, but she'll have to wait to get the ball rolling on that.

And her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart's bid to have Jamie suspended immediately has also been tossed, according to a new court order, obtained by TMZ.

Rosengart claimed Jamie's presence was taking a toll on Britney's mental health, but the judge disagreed.

Britney's new legal representative also claimed the ongoing conservatorship agreement, which he is keen to terminate, is a threat to Britney's financial health: "There has been an evident dissipation of assets of Ms. Spears Estate, and that dissipation is ongoing (sic)," he stated.

In his documents, Rosengart says Jamie's litigation counsel alone is asking for more than $1.3 million in attorney's fees for services performed between October, 2020 and June, 2021. He also claims Britney's dad has submitted $541,000 for "media matters".

