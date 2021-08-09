Bam Margera sues Jackass trio over firing

Photo: All rights reserved. Bam Margera and his wife arrving at Hyatt hotel

Bam Margera is suing Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jeffrey Tremaine over his firing from the latest Jackass movie.



He claims the trio pressured him into signing a "wellness agreement" while he was in rehab in 2019 in order to participate in Jackass Forever.



According to Bam, the agreement subjected him to regular drug and alcohol tests and he was forced to take a cocktail of prescription drugs that left him depressed and drained.



In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, he claims his treatment at the hands of Paramount studio bosses and the Jackass team was "inhumane" and "discriminatory".



Bam was fired from the film for failing to abide by the conditions in the agreement.



He insists he got the axe for testing positive for Adderall, a prescription drug he has been taking for a decade.



Margera is suing for damages and asking for an injunction to block release of the upcoming movie.