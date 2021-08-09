Brian May: 'Anti-vaxers are fruitcakes'

Photo: All rights reserved. Queen + Adam Lambert perform live on stage at WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain.

Photo: Sean Thorton/WENN.com

Queen star Brian May has slammed those who have refused COVID-19 jabs, like fellow British rocker Eric Clapton, calling anti-vaxxers "fruitcakes".



The guitarist did not hold back when asked about musicians like Clapton, who are questioning the safety of the coronavirus vaccines and refusing to play concerts while strict COVID-19 protocols remain in force.



"I love Eric Clapton, he's my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways," May told The Independent.



"He's a person who thinks it's OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man. Anti-vax people, I'm sorry, I think they're fruitcakes. There's plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps. On the whole they've (jabs) been very safe.



"There's always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I'm sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me."



In July (21), the Layla hitmaker announced he would rather cancel shows than conform with COVID restrictions at venues. Clapton previously shared that he suffered such a terrible reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine, he feared he "would never play again".



"I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle," he raged at the time.



May also lashed out at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, claiming the politician's "bad decisions" in handling the pandemic led to "hundreds, if not thousands" of deaths.



"I think it would have been impossible for anyone to make worse decisions than Boris," he said. "At every point he did too little, too late... If he'd taken the precautions of shutting down the borders a year earlier, we wouldn't have been in the situation we were."