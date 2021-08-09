Former child star Jane Withers dies aged 95

Photo: All rights reserved. JANE WITHERS Variety's Centennial Gala Presented By Target The Historic Beverly Hills Post Office Los Angeles, California - 02.12.05

Jane Withers has died at the age of 95.



The former child star passed away on Saturday (07Aug21) in Burbank, California, and her daughter Kendall Errair has paid tribute to her late mom.



"My mother was such a special lady," she said in a statement. "She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was."



An official cause of death has yet to be revealed for the actress, who was a child star in Hollywood in the 1930s and 1940s.



Her first big break came in 1934 movie Bright Eyes, in which she appeared opposite Shirley Temple, and the star went on to play the titular role in Ginger a year later when she was just nine years old.



In the same year, Jane appeared opposite Henry Fonda in The Farmer Takes a Wife.



She was the only child star to complete a seven-year deal at 20th Century-Fox Studios.



Jane starred in several motion pictures in her teens, including My Best Gal and Johnny Doughboy, but she later retired from acting in 1947 aged just 21.



However, the actress was tempted back to the big screen when George Stevens cast her in his 1956 film Giant, alongside Rock Hudson, Dame Elizabeth Taylor and James Dean.



She starred in a few movies afterward and most recently lent her voice to 1996 animated film The Hunchback of Notre Dame and 2002 sequel The Hunchback of Notre Dame II - her final movie role.



Jane was also no stranger to the small screen, appearing in a few episodes of Murder, She Wrote, and she starred in an episode of The Munsters.



Off screen, the star had an avid doll and teddy bear collection, which was boosted by contributions from her fans.



In 2004, it was reported Jane - who suffered from lupus and vertigo - had handed out more than 42,000 items among her friends for safekeeping.