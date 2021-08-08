178089
Entertainment  

Kanye West's Donda due for Monday release

Kanye's album set for release

WENN - | Story: 342294

Kanye West's album Donda is to be released on Monday.

The hotly-anticipated album has been listed on Apple Music as available to be pre-ordered now, with a release date scheduled for just two days' time.

Not much is known about Kanye's album but it will have 24 tracks and features collaborations from the likes of Jay Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti and the late Pop Smoke.

However, some fans may be skeptical the album will actually be released Monday, as it had an initial release date of July 24, 2020, but it's been pushed back time and time again.

Kanye was very close to his mother Donda, who inspired the album's name, before she passed away over a decade ago at the age of just 53.

He said: "You know, she's here with us and she's guiding us."

However, the Bound 2 hitmaker does find it hard to accept that his mother isn't around to watch his four children - North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - grow up and play.

"This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys," he explained.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


NFL Memes

Galleries
NFL preseason is in full swing. Celebrate with these memes.
Baby doesn’t want to share food
Must Watch
Nope!
Justin Bieber planning three-show run in Las Vegas
Music
Justin Bieber is heading back to Las Vegas for another three...
I have two rules!
Must Watch
Those are some good rules!


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


177916
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
174165



176498