Kanye West's Donda due for Monday release

Photo: WENN

Kanye West's album Donda is to be released on Monday.



The hotly-anticipated album has been listed on Apple Music as available to be pre-ordered now, with a release date scheduled for just two days' time.



Not much is known about Kanye's album but it will have 24 tracks and features collaborations from the likes of Jay Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti and the late Pop Smoke.



However, some fans may be skeptical the album will actually be released Monday, as it had an initial release date of July 24, 2020, but it's been pushed back time and time again.



Kanye was very close to his mother Donda, who inspired the album's name, before she passed away over a decade ago at the age of just 53.

He said: "You know, she's here with us and she's guiding us."



However, the Bound 2 hitmaker does find it hard to accept that his mother isn't around to watch his four children - North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - grow up and play.



"This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys," he explained.