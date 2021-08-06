Britney Spears says 'Things are way better than I ever anticipated'

Photo: All rights reserved. Britney Spears

Britney Spears' life is "way better than (she) ever anticipated" after she spoke out in court.



The Toxic hitmaker opened up for the first time about her conservatorship during a hearing in June and urged the judge to get rid of the order, which means she's not in control of her own affairs.



She has subsequently campaigned to have her father Jamie Spears removed from his position as co-conservator and now the pop star has addressed the current situation with fans on Instagram.



"Since the cat is out of the bag, literally out of the bag, and you guys know my situation, I do want to let you guys know that things are way better than what I ever anticipated," she said.



Britney then answered questions from her supporters about other matters, including revealing her favorite Miley Cyrus song is 2013's We Can't Stop, which she described as "really cool", her preference for regular Lay's potato chips over baked ones, her love of vanilla-scented lotion, and her favorite clothing store.



She also revealed she has got her first-ever iPad at the age of 39.



"OK, guys, great news. I got my first iPad today," she said. "I am so excited. This is just a groundbreaking day. I've always had a little phone, but now this iPad is in my hands, and I feel like my life is changing as we speak, and I am so excited. Upward bound, yes!"



Britney shared the video shortly after it was revealed her lawyer Mathew Rosengart has filed documents asking for a court hearing scheduled to discuss the removal of Jamie from the conservatorship to be brought forward from September to this month.



According to TMZ, Rosengart says Britney feels traumatized by her father's continued involvement in her conservatorship and wants to have the court hearing moved forward in order to help improve his client's mental health.



In his legal filing, Rosengart quoted the Circus singer's personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, who said: "Mr. Spears's removal as Conservator is critical to (Britney's) emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee.



"I have had numerous, ongoing conversations with the medical team and we all agree that it would be best for Ms. Spears' well-being and mental health that her father stop acting as Conservator."



While Rosengart himself added: "Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate."