Dr. Dre's oldest daughter homeless, living in car

Dr. Dre's oldest daughter is living out of a car with no help from her music mogul father.



LaTanya Young hasn't received money from her dad (who's worth an estimated $800 million) for a year and a half as she struggles to keep her "head above water."



"I'm taking odd jobs just to make it now," Young told the Daily Mail. "I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I'm trying to keep my head above water. I've been in debt for a while."



The single mother of four added, "My kids are staying with friends - they are not living in the car, it's just me."



LaTanya is Dre's daughter with Lisa Johnson, who also shares daughters LaToya and Ashley with the star. The pair split when LaTanya was only five and she claims she hasn't seen the Beats founder in 18 years and can only communicate with him through his representatives.



"His lawyer has said that my dad doesn't want to help me because I've spoken about him in the press," she said, explaining her father cut off payments to her in January 2020. "I feel like I'm damned if I do, I'm damned if I don't."



"I'm just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids."



The 38 year old said she's worried about losing her rental car, which she uses to work for food delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats.



"It's an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week. Sooner or later they are going to take the car."



She recently moved from Las Vegas to California in search of better opportunities.



Meanwhile, Dr was recently ordered to pay ex-wife Nicole Young nearly $300,000 per month as part of their divorce settlement.



"It's embarrassing because people are looking at me wondering: Why? What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got."



Dre, real name, Andre Young, dated Lisa as a teenager and she had LaTaya when she was only 15. In 1985, she obtained a restraining order against the NWA star, whom she alleged beat her.