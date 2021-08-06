177695
Singer Lizzo gives TED Talk on twerking

Lizzo is teaching fans all about twerking in a new TED Talk about the history of the sexy dance move.

On Tuesday, the Good as Hell singer gave audience members at the Monterey Conference Center in Monterey, California a full history of the booty-shaking dance that has its origins in West Africa.

In a preview clip shared by TED Talks bosses on Instagram, Lizzo begins her chat - which she dubs a "TED Twerk" - by noting her "a**" has been a "topic of conversation" for many years.

"My a** has been in magazines, Rihanna gave my a** a standing ovation," Lizzo quips during the monologue.

And though she used to consider it the "least favorite part" of her body, she's come to realize her butt is actually her "greatest asset" - thanks to her twerking expertise.

Lizzo's full TED Talk is expected to be released this autumn.

178227