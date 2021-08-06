Angela Bassett to earn more than $450,000 per episode of 9-1-1

Photo: All rights reserved. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett has reportedly become the highest-paid actor of colour on a U.S. broadcast drama series, thanks to a pay raise which takes her earnings per episode of hit show 9-1-1 to more than $450,000.



According to Deadline, Angela's new pay packet represents a "major bump" to her salary, and covers her services other than starring as LAPD sergeant Athena Grant in the program. As well as being involved in the development of 9-1-1, Bassett serves as an executive producer on the program and its spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star.



She's not the only star to have been given a pay rise ahead of the fifth season of the program. Peter Krause, who plays her fire chief husband Bobby Nash, is believed to be getting around $300,000 per episode - a 25 per cent increase on his salary for season four, and one which makes him the biggest male earner on the series.



Deadline added that Jennifer Love Hewitt, who joined the show in season two, is next, followed by original cast members Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Kenneth Choi and Oliver Stark. The four actors, as well as Ryan Guzman, who joined the cast in season two, are also getting a 25 per cent pay raise, taking them to around $80,000 an episode for season five - which is projected to go up to $100,000 an episode in season six.



Representatives for the studio and the actors declined to comment when contacted by Deadline.