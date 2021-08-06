Angela Bassett has reportedly become the highest-paid actor of colour on a U.S. broadcast drama series, thanks to a pay raise which takes her earnings per episode of hit show 9-1-1 to more than $450,000.
According to Deadline, Angela's new pay packet represents a "major bump" to her salary, and covers her services other than starring as LAPD sergeant Athena Grant in the program. As well as being involved in the development of 9-1-1, Bassett serves as an executive producer on the program and its spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star.
She's not the only star to have been given a pay rise ahead of the fifth season of the program. Peter Krause, who plays her fire chief husband Bobby Nash, is believed to be getting around $300,000 per episode - a 25 per cent increase on his salary for season four, and one which makes him the biggest male earner on the series.
Deadline added that Jennifer Love Hewitt, who joined the show in season two, is next, followed by original cast members Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Kenneth Choi and Oliver Stark. The four actors, as well as Ryan Guzman, who joined the cast in season two, are also getting a 25 per cent pay raise, taking them to around $80,000 an episode for season five - which is projected to go up to $100,000 an episode in season six.
Representatives for the studio and the actors declined to comment when contacted by Deadline.
Angela Bassett to earn more than $450,000 per episode of 9-1-1
$450K/episode for Bassett
Angela Bassett has reportedly become the highest-paid actor of colour on a U.S. broadcast drama series, thanks to a pay raise which takes her earnings per episode of hit show 9-1-1 to more than $450,000.
More Entertainment News
- Drainage repairs close 42ndVernon - 9:06 am
- Kin Race Track off limitsVernon - 9:01 am
- Month of music at PromsVernon - 8:57 am
- Extra police brought inNorth Okanagan - 8:47 am
- Mount Miller doublesWest Kelowna - 8:42 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]