178576
171217
Entertainment  

Angela Bassett to earn more than $450,000 per episode of 9-1-1

$450K/episode for Bassett

WENN - | Story: 342168

Angela Bassett has reportedly become the highest-paid actor of colour on a U.S. broadcast drama series, thanks to a pay raise which takes her earnings per episode of hit show 9-1-1 to more than $450,000.

According to Deadline, Angela's new pay packet represents a "major bump" to her salary, and covers her services other than starring as LAPD sergeant Athena Grant in the program. As well as being involved in the development of 9-1-1, Bassett serves as an executive producer on the program and its spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star.

She's not the only star to have been given a pay rise ahead of the fifth season of the program. Peter Krause, who plays her fire chief husband Bobby Nash, is believed to be getting around $300,000 per episode - a 25 per cent increase on his salary for season four, and one which makes him the biggest male earner on the series.

Deadline added that Jennifer Love Hewitt, who joined the show in season two, is next, followed by original cast members Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Kenneth Choi and Oliver Stark. The four actors, as well as Ryan Guzman, who joined the cast in season two, are also getting a 25 per cent pay raise, taking them to around $80,000 an episode for season five - which is projected to go up to $100,000 an episode in season six.

Representatives for the studio and the actors declined to comment when contacted by Deadline.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


LeBron James producing Netflix basketball drama

Showbiz
LeBron James will produce the basketball drama Rez Ball for Netflix. The Los Angeles Lakers player will feature behind the camera...
Burrito for two
Must Watch
Cat can’t contain craving for burrito.
Cute baby has adorable sneezing attack
Must Watch
This adorable little baby gets a little bit of a sneezing attack...
Friday Morning Awesomeness- August 6, 2021
Daily Dose
Happy Friday! The weekend is pretty much here.


169797
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


175825
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
178266



178579
176143