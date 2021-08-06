178576
Paris Hilton denies pregnancy, but planning to name firstborn London Marilyn

Hilton planning for baby

Paris Hilton already has a name picked out for her first child - and it appears she's hoping for a baby girl.

The 40-year-old socialite, who recently shot down pregnancy reports, reveals she has undergone egg extraction for in vitro fertilization, and she tells Delish she'll name her firstborn London Marilyn Hilton Reum - if it's a girl.

Paris has another location-based name for a boy, but she's keeping that private.

"I'm more focused on babies than billions," the DJ says. "I hate needles and shots and having to inject yourself several times a day. It's just painful and uncomfortable, and I hated that part. But I'm so happy that we did it.

"We have tons of eggs and all of the kids ready to go. It is a hard process and definitely is very emotional, but I'm just so lucky that I have such an amazing partner."

Hilton is engaged to wed author and businessman Carter Reum and they've set a secret date for their wedding.

"He's like no one I've ever met in my life before, the first person that I've let into my heart that I trust completely," she gushes.

"He's my biggest supporter and just lifts me up and makes me feel so safe. It's just amazing to finally feel what real love is. I don't think I ever experienced it before."

178229