Prince Harry and Meghan considered New Zealand move before US

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, considered moving to New Zealand.
The couple stepped down as senior members of the British Royal Family last year and moved to Meghan's native California, but New Zealand's governor-general Dame Patsy Reddy reveals the couple were thinking about a different move back in 2018.
The couple made the comments when they visited New Zealand at the end of a 16-day royal tour of the South Pacific in 2018, where Reddy said they appeared tired.
Dame Patsy said: "I remember they'd just been down to the Abel Tasman National Park when we sat down and had a drink, and they said that they could imagine living in a place like this and wondered whether we thought it would be theoretically possible. Even possible for them to have a place in New Zealand.
"Of course, we said, 'Sure. It would be fine'. There are lots of opportunities to live in New Zealand, but that would be something that they'd have to explore.
"They were looking at how they might raise their family. And obviously, they've made some decisions since."
Harry and Meghan have son Archie, two, and they welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana in June.
