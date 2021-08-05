Justin Bieber apologizes for Morgan Wallen endorsement

Photo: All rights reserved. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has apologized for endorsing Morgan Wallen's music amid the country star's racial slur controversy.



The pop star posted a screenshot of Dangerous: The Double Album and wrote: "Love this album" on Wednesday, before realizing Wallen was the same guy caught up in a race drama earlier this year.



The country star was caught on camera in January yelling the N-word during a night out with friends. The drama cost him radio play and a suspension from his record label.



Wallen has since apologized, but he has still not been forgiven by many fans.



Bieber quickly removed the post and then added: "I had no idea that the guy's music I posted was recently found saying racist comments, as you know I don't support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended.



"When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny. I hurt a lot of people especially the Black people in my life but was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the n-word. This brings those painful memories back up. I will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know I am not that person."



Bieber added: "I know that I have apologized for this before but knowing that this is such a sensitive issue I believe it's important to bring this up to hopefully educate people who may be ignorant to the topic of racism and how hurtful it is."