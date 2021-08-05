Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's new album of Cole Porter standards, Love for Sale, will be released Oct. 1.
The album is being billed as the final studio recording from Bennett.
The legendary crooner, who turned 95 on Tuesday, was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
In celebration of his birthday, Tony and Gaga released their first duet from Love for Sale, I Get a Kick Out of You, hours before taking the stage for the first night of their limited final tour, One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
MTV bosses will air the global video premiere of the I Get a Kick Out of You video on Friday.
Entertainment
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett announce new album Love for Sale
Gaga, Bennett team up
Photo: All rights reserved.
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's new album of Cole Porter standards, Love for Sale, will be released Oct. 1.
More Entertainment News
RECENT STORIES
- Gunned down in MontrealMontreal - 7:42 am
- Royals considered NZ moveEntertainment - 7:39 am
- Stones tour without WattsEntertainment - 7:37 am
- Money runs out for R. KellyEntertainment - 7:29 am
- Rihanna's a billionaireEntertainment - 7:27 am
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
© 2021 Castanet.net