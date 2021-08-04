177685
Entertainment  

Ariana Grande to earn more than $20 million for Fortnite concert

$20M for Fortnite gig

WENN - | Story: 341928

Ariana Grande will reportedly rake in more than $20 million for her virtual in-game concert on Fortnite.

The Thank U, Next hitmaker will be performing songs as part of the Rift Tour, which kicks off on Friday.

A trailer dropped earlier this week showing off her 'skin', which players will be able to purchase, complete with her signature high ponytail.

The official Twitter page for the game tweeted: "Excuse us, Ariana is coming! Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring @ArianaGrande kicks off August 6 at 6 PM ET #RiftTour."

And, according to Forbes, artists who play virtual gigs for Fortnite benefit from increased merchandise sales.

The publication reports that Travis Scott earned $20 million from merch in 2020, considerably more than his real-life Astroworld tour, and the 28-year-old megastar is certain to shift a similar amount, if not more.

176143