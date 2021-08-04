178152
Jennifer Aniston has 'lost' friends who refuse vaccination

Jennifer Aniston has dropped people in her "weekly routine" who refuse to get vaccinated.

The Friends star has admitted it's "a real shame" that she has had to stop meeting with those who aren't willing to disclose whether they've had a COVID-19 jab or not.

"There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," she told America's InStyle magazine. "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose (whether or not they had been vaccinated), and it was unfortunate.

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion - but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

The 52-year-old actress has been filming season two of The Morning Show amid the pandemic and hailed the "incredible" epidemiology team they had on set that made her feel at ease heading into work.

However, Jennifer - who plays co-host Alex Levy of the titular news channel on the Apple TV+ series - admitted it was a shame she didn't get to spend as much time with her co-stars, including Reese Witherspoon (Bradley Jackson).

She said: "(As) actors, we were living in an alternate universe where Covid did not exist. I was able to walk into it pretty centered, knowing we had an incredible epidemiology team. I missed seeing my crew's faces - that was tough. I also wasn't with Reese (Witherspoon, her co-star) or the rest of the cast as often as in the first season. But the writing is incredible."

Meanwhile, the Just Go With It star insisted she has no plans to quit acting anytime soon,

Asked if like her character she would ever leave TV to lead a more private life, she replied: "Well, we all kind of did. So, yes, I can imagine it, and it would be wonderful for about three months. Then you're like, 'This is good - I've rearranged and cleaned out everything; I've read; I've meditated. I feel great. Now I'd like to see a person.'"

