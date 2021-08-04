DaBaby loses two more festival slots over homophobic comments

Photo: All rights reserved. DaBaby

DaBaby's homophobic comments have cost the rapper another two U.S. festival slots.



The hitmaker has been yanked from the Austin City Limits and iHeartRadio festivals after insensitive comments he made about Aids and HIV sufferers at Rolling Loud Miami last month.



The rapper has now been dropped from five music festivals in the last three days - he was pulled from Sunday's Lollapalooza bill hours before he was set to take the stage and he has since been dropped from the Day N Vegas and Governors Ball lineups.



Announcing their decision to cancel his slot on Twitter, ACL Festival officials wrote: "DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival."



iHeartRadio Fest bosses have issued a statement to Rolling Stone, which reads: "DaBaby will no longer be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage."



The Blame It on Baby rapper issued a formal apology for his Rolling Loud Miami remarks on his Instagram account on Monday. It read: "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless."



At the festival on July 25, he told the crowd, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p**sy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."



He has also been dropped from the U.K.'s Parklife festival.