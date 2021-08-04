Dusty Hill's widow thanks friends and fans for tributes and love

Photo: All rights reserved. Dusty Hill

Dusty Hill's widow has thanked fans and friends for their "overwhelming outpouring of love" following her husband's death last week.



Charleen McCrory has broken her silence following the ZZ Top star's unexpected death, calling her marriage to the rocker a "fairy tale."



In a message posted to the ZZ Top Facebook page, McCrory admitted she was thrilled by the tributes to "the Dust."



"It makes me hopeful he will not be forgotten," she wrote. "He was the kindest, most gentle and caring man a woman could ever hope to find in a lifetime. Many don't believe in fairy tale marriages but Dusty and I truly lived one! We were inseparable.



"He wasn't supposed to leave me or all of you. That wasn't the plan he and I had. The plan was for another round of physical therapy, with a different approach, to help his chronic bursitis. The plan was he would return to the second leg of the tour in September."



Hill quit the ZZ Top tour days before his death last month and was replaced by longtime guitar technician Elwood Francis.



Recalling the final moments of her late husband's life, McCrory added: "He woke me up and we talked and as he was sweetly chatting with me he suddenly stopped and he was gone in an instant.



"While I feel numb and lost and alone and in a million pieces, I know he will always be with me in my heart and soul and I will join him when the Lord calls me home to be with them. It is my hope you will always keep him in your hearts. He loved his fans and always remembered that without fans music is not heard. So, know he truly appreciated each and every one of you."