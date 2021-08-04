177685
Adam Levine shows off massive new leg tattoo

Adam shows off big new tat

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has added to his skin art collection with a massive new leg tattoo.

The Payphone singer's new ink, which covers his entire leg, took over 13 hours to complete.

Adam shared a time lapse video of himself getting tattooed by Bill Canales via Instagram on Monday, captioning the clip: "13 hours later..."

Canales' Full Circle Tattoo bosses also shared the video to Instagram, writing: "Two days and 13 hours later... An incredible project by @billcanales on @adamlevine. Definitely one worth watching!"

Canales adds Levine was "a true warrior."

The singer's body is covered with tattoos, including another giant design by artist Nathan Kostechko on his other leg, which took three days to complete in March. He also has a massive back tattoo that took almost six months to finish.

