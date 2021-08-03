177398
Ric Flair parts company with WWE

Ric Flair parts with WWE

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is parting ways with WWE.

The beloved sportsman explains he and the sport's top brass have fallen out over projects he was keen to pursue, and they have released him from his contract.

"We just didn't see eye to eye on some business opportunities that I wanted to pursue, so I asked for my release," Flair tells People. "There has been no animosity and everything has been on friendly terms.

"It happens sometimes in business; you just don't see eye to eye. But how could I have any animosity towards the company who made me who I am...? Some of my best friends in the world work at the company. How could I possibly be upset with the company where my daughter is currently the most decorated woman's wrestler in history (sic)?

"It was a mutually agreed-upon decision and I will be moving forward to pursue other exciting endeavors, such as my own line of wine, my own network, as well as comic books. I had to make this decision personally for my business and my brand."

