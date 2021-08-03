176252
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively return to first date spot for 10th anniversary

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively returned to the sushi restaurant where they had their first date to celebrate their 10th anniversary as a couple.

The pair revisited O Ya in Boston in honour of the milestone.

"10 years later. We still go out on our 'first date'. But in much more comfortable shoes," Blake captioned an Instagram photo of the couple outside the restaurant over the weekend.

"If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke," she wrote beneath another shot of her husband. "No restaurant means more to us."

Blake and Ryan met on the set of movie flop The Green Lantern and started dating in 2011. They wed the following year and are now parents to three girls.

Reynolds recently told the SmartLess podcast he and Blake first fell for each other during a double date - with other people - and things really started getting romantic on a train ride to Boston.

"We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you'. We got on the train and we rode together... I was just begging her to sleep with me."

Once they got together, the Deadpool star, who was previously married to Scarlett Johansson, was sure he had met his forever girl.

"A week later I was like, 'We should buy a house together'. And we did," he added. "We've been together almost 10 years. That's like 45 years in Hollywood terms."

