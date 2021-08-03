Kathy Griffin 'resting' after lung cancer surgery

Photo: All rights reserved. Kathy Griffin

Actress and comedienne Kathy Griffin is resting after undergoing lung cancer surgery.



The comic revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer early on Monday, and would undergo surgery to have half of her left lung removed.



A spokesperson for Griffin has revealed the procedure "went well and as planned", adding, "Kathy is now in recovery and resting. Doctors say the procedure was normal without any surprises."



In her message hours earlier, the Suddenly Susan star told fans and followers, "I'm gonna be just fine," adding doctors "are very optimistic" and noting the cancer is "stage one" and confined to her left lung.



"Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing," she added.



In a new Nightline TV interview, which will air in America on Monday night, Griffin tells Juju Chang the diagnosis was made a few weeks ago.