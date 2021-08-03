The Weeknd embraces 'sober lite' lifestyle

The Weeknd has toned down his drinking and drug use, but still smokes weed.
The Can't Feel My Face singer is no longer a "heavy drinker" and realizes he doesn't need mind-altering substances either.
"I like sober lite," he told GQ when asked about his past consumption of drugs and alcohol.
Admitting he still enjoys an "occasional" drink, he adds, "I'm not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be. The romance of drinking isn't there."
The star remains a marijuana fan but has sworn off harder drugs.
"Drugs were a crutch," he explains. "It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it. And I've spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don't need it.
"Because for a lot of people, it's hard to shake it. But I knew I didn't want it."
