175828
Entertainment  

Hugh Jackman shares latest skin cancer scare

Hugh shares cancer scare

WENN - | Story: 341800

Hugh Jackman is urging fans not to "freak out" after undergoing a new biopsy to check for cancer.

The health-conscious Aussie previously shocked devotees in 2013 when he revealed he was suffering from the most common form of skin cancer, basal cell carcinoma, but had been successfully treated. And in 2017, he revealed he'd had a cancerous mole removed from his nose.

Now his dermatologists have spotted another mark on his face they don't like the look of and Hugh is begging devotees to follow his lead and keep a close eye on their own skin.

"A couple of notes," Hugh writes alongside a video he shared on Twitter and Instagram on Monday. "Please get skin checks often, please don't think it won't happen to you and, above all, please wear sunscreen."

In the clip, The Wolverine star pulls down his face mask to show off a Band-Aid on his nose and says, "I just went to see Lisa and Trevor, my amazing dermatologists and doctors. And they saw something that was a little irregular so they took a biopsy, getting it checked.

"So if you see a shot of me with this (Band-Aid) on, do not freak out. Thank you for your concern. I'll let you know what's going on but they think it's probably fine."

He wraps up his message by urging fans to "go and get a check" and "just wear sunscreen", warning them not to be "like me as a kid", when he was slow to slap on the sun protectant.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Next level Reynolds

Must Watch
“2021 has been a real growth year for me – mentally, emotionally and hormonally.”
Pitbull falls asleep while guarding the house
Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Tuesday!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


169798
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


177422
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
177422



178065