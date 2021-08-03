177398
171217
Entertainment  

Concerned Mel B back in court over ex's parenting decisions

Mel B back in court

WENN - | Story: 341799

Mel B has alleged her ex-husband video-called their daughter, as women "in thongs" danced around him.

The 46-year-old Spice Girls star claimed in new court documents that she is "increasingly concerned" about her nine-year-old daughter Madison's safety and the "parenting decisions" made by her former husband Stephen Belafonte, including the fact that he had "video communication with Madison while he is on a yacht surrounded by young women consuming alcohol and dancing in thongs."

Mel and Stephen, 46, became locked in a bitter custody dispute over Madison when they split in 2017 after 10 years of marriage. Mel is based in Leeds, England, with her other two daughters, while Stephen is in Los Angeles.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Mel - who has joint custody of Madison with Stephen - told an LA court: "Stephen is working constantly, leaving our daughter in the care of third-parties for extended times and through the days and nights."

She added that she has been "ignored and lied to (by Stephen - whose actions) call into question who is secretly caring for and around Madison."

And Mel alleged that Madison has been left in the care of an "associate" of Lorraine Gilles - their former nanny who claimed she had been involved in threesomes with the pair during their marriage.

The judge ordered Stephen to notify Mel of Madison's whereabouts while he is away and set a timetable for Madison's visits to the U.K. to see her mother.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Next level Reynolds

Must Watch
“2021 has been a real growth year for me – mentally, emotionally and hormonally.”
Pitbull falls asleep while guarding the house
Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Tuesday!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
175632


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


177821
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
177750



178061