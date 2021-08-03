Ashley Judd walking again almost six months after shattering leg in jungle fall

Photo: All rights reserved. Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd is back on her feet again, almost six months after shattering her leg during an accident in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



The actress underwent eight hours of surgery in a South African hospital after breaking her leg back in February and suffering severe nerve damage, while researching an endangered ape species.



She fell over a tree and had to be transported miles through the jungle to the nearest medical site.



On Sunday, Judd offered up an update via Instagram, posting a photo of herself walking.



"it is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update," she wrote. "Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion! I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark.



"Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully. I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily. I rested in a meadow on God's fecund earth for hours."



She added: "The next day, I walked again on a high Alp in #Ticino, working hard and feeling how much I stamina I have to rebuild. This is the road ahead. But I am up to the daily tasks, as I am even carrying firewood into our Alpine hut!"



Ashley also added a video, shot over two months ago, when she still needed crutches to help her walk.



"My leg will never be the same," she explained. "She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead."