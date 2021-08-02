176898
Entertainment  

Kathy Griffin has stage one lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has cancer

Kathy Griffin has lung cancer and will undergo surgery to have part of the affected organ removed.

The 60-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Monday to share with fans that she has stage one cancer in her left lung and needs to have half of the organ removed.

Kathy wrote: "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing."

The Glee star is hopeful that she will make a full recovery after surgery and predicted she will be "up and running around as usual" within a month.

She wrote: "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine."

And Kathy went on to praise the COVID-19 vaccine, saying: "Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life. XX00, KG."

Kathy Griffin has stage one lung cancer

Showbiz
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer and will undergo surgery to have part of the affected organ removed. The 60-year-old comedian took...
