Friends producer says 'Matthew Perry is fine'

Photo: All rights reserved. Matthew Perry

Friends producer Kevin Bright is playing down concerns about Matthew Perry's health after the actor appeared to slur his words during trailers for the recent show reunion special.



Perry reteamed with his castmates for the HBO Max get together, which first aired on Thursday, and viewers quickly jumped on his appearance in teaser interviews, insisting the actor, who has battled drug and alcohol abuse issues for years, seemed a little out of it.



But Bright, who was Friends' executive producer and directed multiple episodes, insists Matthew is fine.



"I talked to him (Matthew). It was great seeing him again," Kevin told The Hollywood Reporter. "What people say is what people say. I don't have any(thing) to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he's very funny on the show.



"I think he's OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward."



Friends: The Reunion director Ben Winston has also weighed in on the gossip about Perry's health, insisting, "He was great."



During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast on Saturday Winston said, "People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't. I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this."