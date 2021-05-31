173439
Ed Sheeran’s daughter not a fan of his singing

Ed Sheeran's daughter "cries" when her famous father sings.

The musician became a first-time dad last year when his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their daughter, Lyra Antarctica.

And although Ed is one of the most successful names in music right now, his daughter couldn't care less about his stellar vocals, as the musician says Lyra hates his new music.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 1's Kids Ask Difficult Questions segment, he said: "I definitely spent hour and hours in front of the mirror pretending to be essentially what I am now. Practice makes perfect innit. Now I'll sing (my new songs) to my daughter who's not my biggest fan. She just cries."

Lyra does have a few favorites among her dad's catalog of songs, but most of his music isn't to her taste.

Ed added: "No, I've got some she likes. She really likes Shape of You, the marimba sound is good but she doesn't like anything loud or anything belty."

