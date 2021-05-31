173858
169547
Entertainment  

John Krasinski feared for wife Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II bus stunt

Scary stunt was 'so real'

WENN - | Story: 335465

John Krasinski feared for his marriage to Emily Blunt while filming A Quiet Place Part II.

The director helmed his spouse's latest film and reveals he put his marriage on the line for one of the most intense and thrilling scenes in the flick, which sees a bus drive towards Emily at 40 miles per hour.

He tells CinemaBlend.com: "Emily's (stunt) is so real, I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car. That's true.

"When I was explaining to her onset all of the things that were going to happen, and I said, "You're going to hit this stuntman. That car's going to come three feet from you. And then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,' her face fell and she went, "But not really.' And I went, "No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles. That's a real bus. And that bus hits that car, and all that is totally real.'"

He continues: "Emily, God love her, she still got in the car, but there are little boys in the car. Marcus is in the car. There's no switch. There's no nothing. And to go to those parents and say, "I promise you the stunt, Paramount safety (and) the stunt guys, they have all okayed this. This is all possible.'

"We had that bus within a hair's breadth of being able to stop. It had all these special breaks so that we could stop real quick. So it's three weeks of rehearsal for one minute of shooting."

And it was Emily's first take that made it into the final edit.

"I said to Emily, "Do you want to run it once?' And she's awesome. She said, no. She's like, 'Just put me in it.' And so that take that's in the movie is her first tale," he adds.

"So that's her really saying 'Jesus Christ' and 'Oh my God. Oh my God.' Because she had no idea. It's like going on the best rollercoaster ride of your life. That was the first take that we did."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Laughing baby blowing bubbles

Must Watch
This baby is cracked right up about blowing bubbles. Too cute!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Monday!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Ed Sheeran’s daughter not a fan of his singing
Music
Ed Sheeran's daughter "cries" when her famous...


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


172928
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



173927
172929