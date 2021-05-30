172624
Entertainment  

Love Boat Captain Gavin MacLeod dead

Love Boat Captain dies

Love Boat and The Mary Tyler Moore Show star Gavin MacLeod has died, aged 90.

The actor passed away at his home in Palm Desert, California on Saturday (29May21).

Born Allan George See in New York, he studied acting at Ithaca University, served in the U.S. Air Force, and worked at Radio City Music Hall while pursuing his acting dreams.

He made his film debut in 1958's I Want to Live and went on to appear in Pork Chop Hill and Blake Edwards' comedies Operation Petticoat and High Time, TV show McHale's Navy, thriller Twelve Hours to Kill, The Party, Kelly's Heroes, and The Sand Pebbles, starring Steve McQueen.

But he'll best be remembered for his roles in two of the biggest TV shows of the 1970s and 1980s, portraying Murray Slaughter in all 168 episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Captain Stubing on The Love Boat.

His memoir, This Is Your Captain Speaking: My Fantastic Voyage Through Hollywood, Faith & Life, was published in 2013.

