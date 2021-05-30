Ricky Gervais 'shocked and appalled' by misconduct claims against producer

Photo: All rights reserved. David Brent: Life on the Road UK premiere - Arrivals

Ricky Gervais has been left stunned by After Life producer Charlie Hanson's misconduct scandal.



The Brit was suspended by BAFTA and removed as the producer of Ricky's hit Netflix series after 11 women accused him of sexual assault.



In a letter addressed to BAFTA bosses, published in The Times, the women wrote: "Charlie Hanson is a predator who uses his reputation, connections and standing in order to groom far younger, impressionable and sometimes vulnerable women into trusting him. At times he will promise them a starry career under his wing, and then exploits that trust in creepy and illegal ways.



"He then tries to diminish the seriousness of what he's done by telling these young women - us - that it wasn't as bad as it seemed, that it was somehow blameless. He does his best to convince himself - and others - that this method of operating is fine. But we know it is not fine."



Responding to the claims Hanson denies, Gervais, who also worked with him on hit shows Derek and Extras, released a statement which reads: "I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson. The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly."



A representative for Netflix added: "Whilst the allegations are unrelated to his time on the show, we immediately removed him from the production."



Meanwhile, Hanson said: "I have been made aware of allegations made against me concerning improper conduct towards women dating back many years. Based on the summaries that have been provided to me, I understand that many of these accusations are made anonymously and are demonstrably false. I have not had one complaint in decades of work in the media industry.



"I categorically reject any wrongdoing on my part, and strongly refute the allegations that have been levelled at me. I have worked with and supported hundreds of men and women during my working life and will do what is necessary to protect and/or restore my reputation. I will also cooperate with any formal inquiries. The matter is now in the hands of my solicitors."