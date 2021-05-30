Kim Kardashian has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claims is trying to get inside her home.
According to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Charles Peter Zelenoff has been harassing her for months and claims to be in love with the KKW Beauty mogul, prompting Kim to take urgent action.
Her lawyer, Shawn Holley, took the issue to court on Friday and secured protection against the man, who has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Kim at all times.
According to legal papers obtained by TMZ, Kim alleged Charles keeps posting about his desire to pursue a physical relationship with her, has filmed videos outside the edge of her property and is getting increasingly frustrated about not getting inside.
And Kim admitted she's scared he was able to find her home because she's never shared her address. It is also claimed he has two recent convictions for battery.
Kim Kardashian granted temporary restraining order against alleged stalker
Restraining order for stalker
