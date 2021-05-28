Gwen Stefani pushes back against cultural appropriation allegations

Photo: All rights reserved. Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani is adamant she has done nothing wrong amid longstanding allegations of cultural appropriation, insisting she's only ever promoted the "beauty" of Japanese styles.



The No Doubt frontwoman famously performed with a group of female dancers known as the Harajuku Girls as she launched herself as a solo artist in the early to mid-2000s, and went on to adopt Japanese street fashion for her own looks in a multitude of media appearances.



Critics have been calling out Stefani for profiting off Asian culture for years, but the singer has no regrets about her earlier career choices.



"If we didn't buy and sell and trade our cultures in, we wouldn't have so much beauty, you know?" Stefani told Paper Magazine.



"We learn from each other, we share from each other, we grow from each other. And all these rules are just dividing us more and more."