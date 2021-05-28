173858
Usher and girlfriend reveal pregnancy during awards show

Usher expecting 4th child

Usher is to become a dad for the fourth time.

The Yeah! hitmaker and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, who are already parents to eight-month-old daughter Sovereign Bo together, revealed they are expecting another bundle of joy as Usher hosted the iHeart Radio Music Awards on Thursday night - where Jenn showed off her growing bump.

The happy news comes after Usher gushed about his and record executive Jenn's daughter during an interview with U.S. TV show Extra, explaining of Sovereign's name: "So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name. She's definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo ... Bo is at the end of it, so (she's) my little 'reign-bo.'"

Usher is also dad to Naviyd, 12, and 13-year-old Usher V from his marriage to ex-wife Tameka Foster.

The singer was also previously married to Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018.

