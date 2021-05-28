174819
Entertainment  

The Weeknd triples up at iHeart Music Awards

Weeknd wins big at iHeart

The Weeknd was a big winner at the iHeart Music Awards in Hollywood on Thursday night, picking up Artist and Song of the Year.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker also opened the show with the debut performance of his Save Your Tears remix with Ariana Grande, and he took home the Bop of the Year honour.

Roddy Ricch and Christian Nodal were also triple winners at the Dolby Theater prizegiving, sweeping the Hip-Hop and Regional Mexican categories, respectively, while BTS, Luke Combs and twenty one pilots doubled up.

The big show featured several show-stopping performances, including Silk Sonic, Dan + Shay, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, and Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. who hit the stage for a tribute for Elton John, the night's iHeartRadio Icon Award.

iHeartRadio Icon Award: Elton John

Song of the Year: Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year: Dua Lipa

Male Artist of the Year: The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year: Dan + Shay

Best Collaboration: Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best Pop Album: folklore - Taylor Swift

Best New Pop Artist: Doja Cat 

Alternative Rock Album of the Year: ?Tickets to My Downfall - Machine Gun Kelly

Alternative Rock Song of the Year: Level Of Concern - twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: twenty one pilots?

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: Powfu

Rock Album of the Year: Power Up - AC/DC

Rock Song of the Year: Shame Shame - Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year: The Pretty Reckless

Country Album of the Year: What You See Ain't Always What You Get - Luke Combs

Country Song of the Year: The Bones - Maren Morris

Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist: Gabby Barrett

Dance Album of the Year: Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil - Diplo

Dance Song of the Year: Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN

Dance Artist of the Year: Marshmello

Hip-Hop Album of the Year: My Turn - Lil Baby

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: The Box - Roddy Ricch

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Roddy Ricch

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Roddy Ricch

R&B Album of the Year: Chilombo - Jhene Aiko

R&B Song of the Year: Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug

R&B Artist of the Year: H.E.R.

Best New R&B Artist: Snoh Aalegra

174631


