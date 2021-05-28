The Weeknd triples up at iHeart Music Awards

The Weeknd was a big winner at the iHeart Music Awards in Hollywood on Thursday night, picking up Artist and Song of the Year.
The Blinding Lights hitmaker also opened the show with the debut performance of his Save Your Tears remix with Ariana Grande, and he took home the Bop of the Year honour.
Roddy Ricch and Christian Nodal were also triple winners at the Dolby Theater prizegiving, sweeping the Hip-Hop and Regional Mexican categories, respectively, while BTS, Luke Combs and twenty one pilots doubled up.
The big show featured several show-stopping performances, including Silk Sonic, Dan + Shay, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, and Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. who hit the stage for a tribute for Elton John, the night's iHeartRadio Icon Award.
iHeartRadio Icon Award: Elton John
Song of the Year: Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Female Artist of the Year: Dua Lipa
Male Artist of the Year: The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year: Dan + Shay
Best Collaboration: Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
Best Pop Album: folklore - Taylor Swift
Best New Pop Artist: Doja Cat
Alternative Rock Album of the Year: ?Tickets to My Downfall - Machine Gun Kelly
Alternative Rock Song of the Year: Level Of Concern - twenty one pilots
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: twenty one pilots?
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: Powfu
Rock Album of the Year: Power Up - AC/DC
Rock Song of the Year: Shame Shame - Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year: The Pretty Reckless
Country Album of the Year: What You See Ain't Always What You Get - Luke Combs
Country Song of the Year: The Bones - Maren Morris
Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs
Best New Country Artist: Gabby Barrett
Dance Album of the Year: Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil - Diplo
Dance Song of the Year: Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN
Dance Artist of the Year: Marshmello
Hip-Hop Album of the Year: My Turn - Lil Baby
Hip-Hop Song of the Year: The Box - Roddy Ricch
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Roddy Ricch
Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Roddy Ricch
R&B Album of the Year: Chilombo - Jhene Aiko
R&B Song of the Year: Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
R&B Artist of the Year: H.E.R.
Best New R&B Artist: Snoh Aalegra
The Weeknd triples up at iHeart Music Awards
Weeknd wins big at iHeart
The Weeknd was a big winner at the iHeart Music Awards in Hollywood on Thursday night, picking up Artist and Song of the Year.
More Entertainment News
- Voice of 'Sebastian' diesSouth Carolina - 7:44 am
- Tech sector pushes TSX upBusiness - 7:39 am
- Malaysia in total lockdownMalaysia - 7:37 am
- Gwen Stefani fights backEntertainment - 7:33 am
- Usher expecting 4th childEntertainment - 7:32 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]