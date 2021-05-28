The Weeknd triples up at iHeart Music Awards

Photo: All rights reserved. The Weeknd

The Weeknd was a big winner at the iHeart Music Awards in Hollywood on Thursday night, picking up Artist and Song of the Year.



The Blinding Lights hitmaker also opened the show with the debut performance of his Save Your Tears remix with Ariana Grande, and he took home the Bop of the Year honour.



Roddy Ricch and Christian Nodal were also triple winners at the Dolby Theater prizegiving, sweeping the Hip-Hop and Regional Mexican categories, respectively, while BTS, Luke Combs and twenty one pilots doubled up.



The big show featured several show-stopping performances, including Silk Sonic, Dan + Shay, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, and Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. who hit the stage for a tribute for Elton John, the night's iHeartRadio Icon Award.



iHeartRadio Icon Award: Elton John



Song of the Year: Blinding Lights - The Weeknd



Female Artist of the Year: Dua Lipa



Male Artist of the Year: The Weeknd



Best Duo/Group of the Year: Dan + Shay



Best Collaboration: Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce



Best Pop Album: folklore - Taylor Swift



Best New Pop Artist: Doja Cat



Alternative Rock Album of the Year: ?Tickets to My Downfall - Machine Gun Kelly



Alternative Rock Song of the Year: Level Of Concern - twenty one pilots



Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: twenty one pilots?



Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: Powfu



Rock Album of the Year: Power Up - AC/DC



Rock Song of the Year: Shame Shame - Foo Fighters



Rock Artist of the Year: The Pretty Reckless



Country Album of the Year: What You See Ain't Always What You Get - Luke Combs



Country Song of the Year: The Bones - Maren Morris



Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs



Best New Country Artist: Gabby Barrett



Dance Album of the Year: Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil - Diplo



Dance Song of the Year: Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN



Dance Artist of the Year: Marshmello



Hip-Hop Album of the Year: My Turn - Lil Baby



Hip-Hop Song of the Year: The Box - Roddy Ricch



Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Roddy Ricch



Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Roddy Ricch



R&B Album of the Year: Chilombo - Jhene Aiko



R&B Song of the Year: Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug



R&B Artist of the Year: H.E.R.



Best New R&B Artist: Snoh Aalegra