Bill Cosby denied parole as he fights for new trial on sex charges

Photo: All rights reserved. Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby has been denied parole by officials at the Keystone State Parole Board in Pennsylvania.



The comedian is fighting for a new trial on sex crime charges, but it's clear authorities who locked him up have determined he's guilty and should remain behind bars.



In a letter to The Cosby Show star earlier this month, obtained by Deadline, Cosby's keepers state: "Following an interview with you and a review of your file, and having considered all matters required pursuant to the parole board, in the exercise of its discretion, has determined at this time that: you are denied parole/reparole."



Cosby was sentenced to serve between three and 10 years behind bars in September, 2018 after he was found guilty of the 2004 rape of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand during a retrial.



He has spent almost three years at Pennsylvania's State Correctional Institution in Phoenix, but Cosby maintains his innocence and has been fighting the conviction ever since.



Last year, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to hear his rape conviction appeal, which was conducted virtually in December.



The judges overseeing the appeal have yet to offer up an opinion.



Following the publication of the May 11 decision, Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt said: "The news that Actor and Comedian Bill Cosby's parole has been 'denied' by the Pennsylvania State Parole Board is not a surprise to Mr. Cosby, his family, his friends and/or his legal team.



"It was brought to our attention by Mr. Cosby that over the past months, members of the PA State Parole Board had met with him and emphathically stated, 'if he did not participate in SVP (Sexually Violent Predator) courses that his parole would be denied'. Mr. Cosby has vehemently proclaimed his innocence and continues to deny all allegations made against him, as being false, without the sheer evidence of any proof.



"Today, Mr. Cosby continues to remain hopeful that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial."