Masked Singer winner Nick Lachey signed up for 'twisted, weird ride' for his kids

Nick Lachey was crowned winner of The Masked Singer on Wednesday night, after giving into pleas from his children to sign up for the U.S. TV talent show.

The 47-year-old singer, most famous for being frontman of boyband 98 Degrees, was unveiled as Piglet in the epic show finale, after beating Chameleon and Black Swan to the top spot.

And after being unmasked, Nick admitted it was his three children - who he shares with wife Vanessa Lachey - that convinced him he'd be a perfect contestant.

"I had the best time going on this incredibly twisted, weird ride that is The Masked Singer," he said. "My kids wanted me to do the show for so long. Like, 'Daddy, daddy, please do Masked Singer.' So I'm so excited. They have no idea that I've done this... daddy's coming home with a little hardware!"

Earlier in the show, Black Swan was unveiled as Get Out singer JoJo, while Chameleon was revealed to be rapper Wiz Khalifa, who told the audience that he also signed up for the program for his son - eight-year-old Sebastian.

"He's probably going to be a little freaked out when he sees the Chameleon, but yeah, it was for him," he grinned. "I'm a fun dad, you know? I love to enjoy myself, I love to be myself and as much as I can encourage him to be himself and get into his imagination and sing dad's music as crazy as possible, I'll be the best example."

