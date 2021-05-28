Ariana Grande has shared photos from her wedding day at her home in Montecito, California.
The pop star exchanged vows with real estate agent Dalton Gomez on May 15, and now she has offered up a few images from the "intimate" ceremony, including shots of herself wearing a classic Vera Wang white wedding dress and veil and the newlyweds' first kiss as husband and wife, via Instagram.
Gomez and Grande, who became engaged in December, tied the knot beneath a floral ceiling at what appears to be a dream-like ceremony. No other guests appear in the shots Ariana has shared.
This is Grande's first marriage and second engagement - she broke off her plans to wed comedian Pete Davidson in 2018.
Entertainment
Ariana Grande shares wedding day photos on Instagram
Ariana shares first kiss pic
Photo: Instagram
