Ryan Reynolds ends Mental Health Awareness Month with anxiety issues reveal

Ryan fesses up to anxiety

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his battle with anxiety to mark the end of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The Deadpool star has released a statement detailing his issues and assuring fans and followers struggling with their mental health they are not alone.

"One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I over schedule myself and important things slip," he writes. "And one of the reasons I over schedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety.

"I know I'm not alone and more important, to all those like me who over schedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you're not alone.

"We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it. But, as with this post, better late than never, I hope..."

Ryan's longtime friend Hugh Jackman applauded the actor for being so candid, tweeting: "Mate - your honesty is not only brave but, I'm positive will help countless others who struggle with anxiety too. Good on you!"

Followers have also responded to Ryan's post, thanking him for being so open.

Reynolds, who is married to actress Blake Lively, recently completed a deal to take over Welsh soccer club Wrexham, alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney, and they are now working on a documentary about their acquisition.

