Chris Noth will be reprising his role as Mr. Big in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot for streaming site HBO Max.
The actor will reunite with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis for the series, titled And Just Like That...
Confirming the casting news on Wednesday, executive producer Michael Patrick King said, "I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That... How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex And The City story without our Mr. Big?"
John Corbett will also be back for the new series, reprising his character Aidan Shaw, while last week it was announced that former Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramirez has signed on to play new character Che Diaz - a non-binary, queer comedian, who hosts a popular podcast.
Meanwhile, HBO Max CCO Casey Bloys recently insisted the new show won't be as 'white' as the original, stating: "We are trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York, so it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50.
"They didn't want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast as it's not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today."
Chris Noth to reprise role in Sex and the City reboot
Mr. Big back for more 'Sex'
