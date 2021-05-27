Shania Twain books Las Vegas residency return

Photo: All rights reserved. Shania Twain

Country superstar Shania Twain will kick off the holiday season back in Las Vegas after reviving her hit concert residency.



The That Don't Impress Me Much hitmaker was forced to cancel previously planned 2020 shows for her Shania Twain Let's Go! The Residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Zappos Theater, but now she is keen to get back onstage following the COVID-19 shutdown.



She will return to Sin City for 14 shows, starting with her first stint from Dec. 2 to 12, and again from Feb. 11 to 26, which will include a Valentine's Day special.



Twain will also be donating $1 from each ticket to her Shania Kids Can charity foundation, to help children facing poverty and other crises.



The singer previously admitted she felt honored to be among the few top artists to boast a Las Vegas residency.



She said: "It's very exciting..., first of all. I always felt that it was a privilege to play Las Vegas anyway. It's a very elite, select group of artists that get to play in Las Vegas - especially when it comes to the long residencies, it's a big deal!



"No hesitation, I can't wait to get back, Vegas! I really love it there and the fun thing about performing in Las Vegas is everyone is there in good spirits, they're on vacation, they're there to have a great time. Even if they're there for work, if they're at a show, they're decompressing."



Twain's Zappos Theater production is her latest Vegas residency - she previously staged her Still the One show at Caesar's Palace for two years until 2014.