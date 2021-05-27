Paula Abdul undergoes breast reduction surgery

Photo: All rights reserved. Paula Abdul

Singer Paula Abdul has undergone breast reduction surgery to make her implants smaller.



The former American Idol judge is recovering from a corrective operation to reverse a previous breast augmentation procedure which had left her in discomfort.



In a video shared on Instagram by representatives from medical device firm InMode - for which Paula is a brand ambassador - she said: "With my height, I'm petite, I started with smaller breasts and about 20-plus years ago I had implants put in, and the more I was dancing the harder it was getting on my back.



"As the years go by, gravity happens too, and I just always felt like (they were) a little too big for my frame, and I wanted to get the old implants out."



The footage was recorded before the operation took place, and also features Paula's surgeon, Dr. Jacob Unger, explaining his plan to "reshape the breasts very well and get the best overall shape and contour to match your frame".



Responding to the news, the Opposites Attract hitmaker exclaimed: "I'm very excited. This is going to be great."



Back in 2019, Paula spoke honestly about the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures she'd had, insisting her goal was to enhance her natural looks and not try and pretend she wasn't ageing.



Speaking to People magazine at the time, she said: "I feel like I'm ageing as gracefully as one can be, with a healthy outlook. Dancing with passion everyday keeps that going. Ageing is inevitable, and I haven't really put too much pressure on it."